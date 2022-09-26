Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Stock Down 0.7 %

SRI opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

