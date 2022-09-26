Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.6% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $466.40 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.30. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

