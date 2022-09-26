Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,168 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 268,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,633,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,095,000. Finally, SWM Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Apple stock opened at $150.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.71. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

