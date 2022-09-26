StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $270.94 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

