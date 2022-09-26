StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $183.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.05. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.23 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

