Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $168.91 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $168,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apple Trading Down 1.5 %
AAPL stock opened at $150.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
