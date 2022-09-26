Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 3,150 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE DAL opened at $29.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

