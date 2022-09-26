The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

