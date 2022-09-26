The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,642 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 93.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox stock opened at $141.58 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

