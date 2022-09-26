The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,592,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

NYSE HD opened at $270.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

