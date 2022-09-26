The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.94 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

