The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $270.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

