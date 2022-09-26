The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.65 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.