The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $4,719,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12. The stock has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

