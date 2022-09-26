The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of PG opened at $135.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

