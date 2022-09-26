The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,356 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

