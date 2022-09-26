The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in TJX Companies by 40.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.27 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

