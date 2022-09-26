Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thorne HealthTech were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 46.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 325,339 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 13.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $4.94 on Monday. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 million and a P/E ratio of 164.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

