Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,592,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $270.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.09.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

