Transform Wealth LLC Sells 873 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.