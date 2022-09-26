Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $392.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

