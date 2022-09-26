Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 11,490 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

