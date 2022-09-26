UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $513.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $529.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

