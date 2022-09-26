UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,691,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

UNH opened at $513.61 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $480.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

