UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Reduced by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

NYSE UNH opened at $513.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $529.79 and a 200 day moving average of $513.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

