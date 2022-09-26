Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 520 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

