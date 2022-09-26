Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

