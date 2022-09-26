Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 60,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $22,043,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

