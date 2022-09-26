Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.02. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

