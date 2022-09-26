Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

