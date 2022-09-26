Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 159,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
