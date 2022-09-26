Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $883,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 159,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $183.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.05. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.23 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

