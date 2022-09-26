Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

