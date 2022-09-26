West Bancorporation Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

PFE stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

