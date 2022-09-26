West Bancorporation Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.