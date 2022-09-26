West Bancorporation Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 25,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.47. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

