West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 176 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.44 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

