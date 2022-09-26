Western Wealth Management LLC Has $25.79 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $371.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.47 and its 200-day moving average is $411.06.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

