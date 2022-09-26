Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 808 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 125,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $44.08 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

