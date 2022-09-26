Westshore Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

