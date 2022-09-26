Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $109,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

