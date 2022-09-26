Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $183.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.05. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

