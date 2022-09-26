Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 71.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 147.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

DIS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $112.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

