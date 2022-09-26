Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 50 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $513.61 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.07.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.