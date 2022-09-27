2,515 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

