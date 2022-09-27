2,781 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.21. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

