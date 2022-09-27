3,026 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJM stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.09 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

