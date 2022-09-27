Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.90 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

