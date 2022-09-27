Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 672 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 24,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 115,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

