ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Position Reduced by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

NYSE:ABB opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

